Diane McGlynn (née Toner) has been named on the first ever Irish International Rules Masters squad that will play Australia in two tests.

The matches will be played on the 9th and 16th of March at Mullagh GAA Club, Galway, and Denn GFC, Cavan.

Former Donegal LGFA player Maria Devenney will be part of the managerial set-up.

Mary Jo Boyle (Derry) and Maura McMenamin (Tyrone) have also made the squad.