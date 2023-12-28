Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gary McDaid back as Glenswilly Manager

Gary McDaid has returned to club management with his native Glenswilly.

The St Eunans College PE teacher previously lead the Glen men to championship success in 2011 and 2013 while he coached Glenswilly in 2016 when they lifted the Dr Maguire Cup for a third time.

His appointment was ratified at a club meeting this week and Gary is expected to put a backroom team together in the new year.

McDaid has been a regular contributer to Highland’s GAA coverage, has held the position as Donegal U20 manager and was also part of a county senior backroom team under Rory Gallagher.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Obituaries and Farm News on Thursday December 28th

28 December 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

20 without beds at LUH this morning, the second highest figure in the country

28 December 2023
Garda Engagement Vans 2
News, Top Stories

Gardai to deploy 10 ‘Community Engagement Vans’ around the country

28 December 2023
Donegal airport hi-res
News, Top Stories

€731,000 allocated to Donegal Airport in latest Operational Funding package

28 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Obituaries and Farm News on Thursday December 28th

28 December 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

20 without beds at LUH this morning, the second highest figure in the country

28 December 2023
Garda Engagement Vans 2
News, Top Stories

Gardai to deploy 10 ‘Community Engagement Vans’ around the country

28 December 2023
Donegal airport hi-res
News, Top Stories

€731,000 allocated to Donegal Airport in latest Operational Funding package

28 December 2023
barnesmore gap
News, Top Stories

Collision caused traffic delays in Barnesmore Gap

28 December 2023
met-eireann
News, Top Stories

2023 was the warmest year on record in Ireland

28 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube