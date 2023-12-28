Gary McDaid back as Glenswilly Manager

Gary McDaid has returned to club management with his native Glenswilly.

The St Eunans College PE teacher previously lead the Glen men to championship success in 2011 and 2013 while he coached Glenswilly in 2016 when they lifted the Dr Maguire Cup for a third time.

His appointment was ratified at a club meeting this week and Gary is expected to put a backroom team together in the new year.

McDaid has been a regular contributer to Highland’s GAA coverage, has held the position as Donegal U20 manager and was also part of a county senior backroom team under Rory Gallagher.