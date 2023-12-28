Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

ITIC says tourism can grow in 2024 if the sector shows the same resilience as this year

The value of overseas tourism to Ireland can grow beyond the five point three billion euro spend recorded this year.

However the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation says accommodation and airport capacity constraints will be a major stumbling block.

20% of hotel and guest house beds are currently contracted to Government to house asylum seekers and refugees.

The confederation’s Chief Executive Eoghan O’Meara Walsh says the tourism sector still had a decent 2023, and will have to show the same resilience next year……

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Obituaries and Farm News on Thursday December 28th

28 December 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

20 without beds at LUH this morning, the second highest figure in the country

28 December 2023
Garda Engagement Vans 2
News, Top Stories

Gardai to deploy 10 ‘Community Engagement Vans’ around the country

28 December 2023
Donegal airport hi-res
News, Top Stories

€731,000 allocated to Donegal Airport in latest Operational Funding package

28 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Obituaries and Farm News on Thursday December 28th

28 December 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

20 without beds at LUH this morning, the second highest figure in the country

28 December 2023
Garda Engagement Vans 2
News, Top Stories

Gardai to deploy 10 ‘Community Engagement Vans’ around the country

28 December 2023
Donegal airport hi-res
News, Top Stories

€731,000 allocated to Donegal Airport in latest Operational Funding package

28 December 2023
barnesmore gap
News, Top Stories

Collision caused traffic delays in Barnesmore Gap

28 December 2023
met-eireann
News, Top Stories

2023 was the warmest year on record in Ireland

28 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube