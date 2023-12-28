ITIC says tourism can grow in 2024 if the sector shows the same resilience as this year

The value of overseas tourism to Ireland can grow beyond the five point three billion euro spend recorded this year.

However the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation says accommodation and airport capacity constraints will be a major stumbling block.

20% of hotel and guest house beds are currently contracted to Government to house asylum seekers and refugees.

The confederation’s Chief Executive Eoghan O’Meara Walsh says the tourism sector still had a decent 2023, and will have to show the same resilience next year……