There are no power outages being reported in Donegal by ESB networks at the moment ; earlier, 273 homes and businesses in the vicinity of Ardara were without power for a time, but it’s now been restored.

A status yellow alert for wind and rain remains in place in Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Clare and Kerry until 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Donegal is also subject to a thunderstorm warning, which remains in place until 9pm tonight.