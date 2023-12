A young woman has died in a road traffic collision in Co Derry.

21 year old Lydia Ross from Ballymoney, was seriously injured in a crash involving a blue Peugeot 207 in Aghadowey at around 10.15 last night. She later died in hospital.

The PSNI are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, especially anyone who has dash-cam footage from the area at the time, to contact them.