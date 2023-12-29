Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Investigations continue into suspected dog abduction in Tyrone

Police say they are keen to speak to the owners of a grey jeep seen in the vicinity of a suspected dog abduction in Tyrone.

A French Bulldog is believed to have been stolen from a property in the Longland Road area of Donemana on Saturday last.

The dog has since been found safe and returned to its owner.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the dog being taken.

They are particularly interested in speaking to the owners of a dark grey Suzuki Jeep that was spotted in the vicinity of the Longland Road, Donemana between 2:20pm and 2:25pm on the day the dog went missing.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101.

