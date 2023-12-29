Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, December 29th

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, December 29th:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, December 29th

29 December 2023
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight

29 December 2023
flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE warns of increase in flu and Covid-19 in coming weeks

29 December 2023
Noreen McGarvey
News, Top Stories

Cllr Noreen McGarvey to be laid to rest on Monday

29 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, December 29th

29 December 2023
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight

29 December 2023
flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE warns of increase in flu and Covid-19 in coming weeks

29 December 2023
Noreen McGarvey
News, Top Stories

Cllr Noreen McGarvey to be laid to rest on Monday

29 December 2023
Lydia Ross
News, Top Stories

21 year old dies following Co Derry crash

29 December 2023
Noreen mcgarvey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tributes pour in for Cllr McGarvey

29 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube