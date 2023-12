The HSE says it’s seeing an increase in people with respiratory illnesses attending emergency departments.

It’s urging the public to attend the ED only for major health emergencies, and to use all other options in non-emergency situations.

Cases of flu and RSV are up, while there are 347 people in hospital with Covid-19 today, 14 of whom are in intensive care units.

Dr. Illona Duffy, a Monaghan-based GP, says a jump in cases of respiratory illnesses is expected at this time of year: