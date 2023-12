Institute and Dergview played out a 0-0 draw at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The result keeps Institute in second place, three points off leaders Dundela, who have two games in hand.

Dergview remain in 11th after today’s point, seven points off 10th place Ards.

Both north-west clubs are in Irish Cup action next week as Stute welcome Crumlin Star and The Constitutes go to Bangor FC.