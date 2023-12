A moderate snow and ice warning has been issued for Donegal.

Rain will turn to sleet or snow in places for a short time this morning especially over higher ground.

Potential impacts include hazardous driving conditions and poor visibility.

Gardaí in Donegal received reports that Lough Salt Road between Glen Village and Kilmacrennan is impassable due to ice and snow.

The rain, sleet and snow will be accompanied by strong and gusty southeast winds.