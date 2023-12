An Irish animal rescue charity is calling on the Government to introduce a huge ‘neutering’ programme in the New Year.

‘My Lovely Horse Rescue’ says they’ve never seen such a year for animal cruelty with the number of abandoned old dogs and puppies reaching new records.

The charity’s co-founder, Martina Kenny, says the cost-of-living-crisis has been feeding into the problem – with people forced out of homes, and unable to care for pets – or pay for vets.