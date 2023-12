Gardaí in Donegal have issued a reminder to the public this New Year’s Eve on safety when out socialising.

Donegal Gardaí have advised the public never to reason with drunk or aggressive people, to always plan ahead when arranging transport to and from events and to avoid walking home alone and in dark places.

Victims of assault are urged to always report crime.

Anyone who has been assaulted will be treated with sensitivity by An Garda Síochána and it will be fully investigated.