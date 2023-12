New rules for long-time learner drivers are to take effect next year.

Plans are underway for all provisional drivers to have to show they’ve sat a test, before they can renew their license.

Government hopes the measure can be brought across the line by year end – in an effort to target the some 30 thousand people who are driving on their third or more, learner permit.

Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers says his department hopes to address wait-times before it takes effect.