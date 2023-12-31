Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

New Year’s Day Swim in Rathmullan to take place tomorrow at noon

The traditional New Year’s Day Swim will take place along the country’s coastlines tomorrow.

Participants will gather at iconic locations such as, the Forty Foot in Dublin’s Sandycove, Rathmullan Beach in Donegal and beaches all around the country.

The event, symbolises the start of new beginnings, among those who brave the cold to welcome the year with a refreshing dip.

The Annual New Year’s Day Swim in Rathmullan will take place tomorrow at noon.

Gerard O Flynn, Operations manager with the Irish Coast Guard, is warning people not to indulge in a midnight swim:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Magheroarty Beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Year’s Day Swim in Rathmullan to take place tomorrow at noon

31 December 2023
money20171162017705
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major tax break from tonight in bid to counter cost-of-living crisis

31 December 2023
beagle dogs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Government to introduce neutering programme for pets in the New Year

31 December 2023
garda bb 2
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí issue advice for New Year’s Eve socialising

31 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Magheroarty Beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Year’s Day Swim in Rathmullan to take place tomorrow at noon

31 December 2023
money20171162017705
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major tax break from tonight in bid to counter cost-of-living crisis

31 December 2023
beagle dogs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Government to introduce neutering programme for pets in the New Year

31 December 2023
garda bb 2
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí issue advice for New Year’s Eve socialising

31 December 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

PSNI arrest 44 year-old man wanted in Romania

31 December 2023
derry fireworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health experts remind public to beware of danger when handling fireworks

31 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube