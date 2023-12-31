New Year’s Day Swim in Rathmullan to take place tomorrow at noon

The traditional New Year’s Day Swim will take place along the country’s coastlines tomorrow.

Participants will gather at iconic locations such as, the Forty Foot in Dublin’s Sandycove, Rathmullan Beach in Donegal and beaches all around the country.

The event, symbolises the start of new beginnings, among those who brave the cold to welcome the year with a refreshing dip.

The Annual New Year’s Day Swim in Rathmullan will take place tomorrow at noon.

Gerard O Flynn, Operations manager with the Irish Coast Guard, is warning people not to indulge in a midnight swim: