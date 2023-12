The PSNI has arrested a 44-year-old man who is wanted in Romania.

The man is wanted to serve a prison sentence in Romania in relation to motoring offences that occurred there in 2017.

The man was located by officers from Dungannon Local Policing Team this morning, yesterday morning.

The officers identified he was sought by authorities in Romania and arrested him on the extradition warrant.

He will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast today.