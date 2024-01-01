Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Free contraception scheme expands to include women aged 31

The Minister for Health has today announced the expansion of the free contraception scheme to include women aged 31, as previously announced in Budget 2024.

The free contraception scheme is open to women, girls and other people identifying as transgender or non-binary, who are ordinarily resident in Ireland and for whom prescription contraception is deemed suitable by their doctors.

The scheme was launched in September 2022, initially for those aged 17 to 25 and expanded to include 26 to 30 year olds in 2023.
The scheme covers the cost of consultations with GPs, family planning, student health and primary care centres, and prescription for contraceptive options available on the HSE re-imbursement list.

These options include injections, implants and IUDs (both hormonal and copper).

The scheme also includes emergency contraception in addition to the oral contraceptive pill, patch and ring.

Fittings, removals, injections and checks are also free of charge under the scheme.

Almost 2,400 GPs, primary care, family planning and student health centres and other related community medical facilities and 2,050 community pharmacies have signed up to provide services under the scheme to date.

Approximately €41.5 million is allocated to support the scheme in 2024.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vigil for Palestine in Omagh today at 12 noon

1 January 2024
Contraception
News, Top Stories

Free contraception scheme expands to include women aged 31

1 January 2024
Magheroarty Beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Year’s Day Swim in Rathmullan to take place tomorrow at noon

31 December 2023
money20171162017705
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major tax break from tonight in bid to counter cost-of-living crisis

31 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vigil for Palestine in Omagh today at 12 noon

1 January 2024
Contraception
News, Top Stories

Free contraception scheme expands to include women aged 31

1 January 2024
Magheroarty Beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Year’s Day Swim in Rathmullan to take place tomorrow at noon

31 December 2023
money20171162017705
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major tax break from tonight in bid to counter cost-of-living crisis

31 December 2023
beagle dogs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Government to introduce neutering programme for pets in the New Year

31 December 2023
garda bb 2
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí issue advice for New Year’s Eve socialising

31 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube