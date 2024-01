Four Masters won the Ulster Minor Football Tournament on New Year’s Day at the St Paul’s club in Belfast.

The Donegal champions beat Cavan Gaels 1-10 to 2-4 in the competition decider and are the first Donegal side to do so since Aodh Ruadh in 1992.

Michael McMullan reports for Highland Radio Sport:

