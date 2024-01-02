19 motorists arrested for driving under the influence in Donegal over festive period

19 motorists have been arrested in Donegal for driving under the influence over the Christmas and New Year period.

12 drivers were arrested for drink driving and 7 for drug driving over the past two weeks. Six of the arrests occurred between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

A number of other road traffic

related offences have been detected also.

Gardai in Donegal are urging people to make road safety a New Year’s resolution.

Garda Grainne Doherty is calling on people to make road safety a priority in 2024: