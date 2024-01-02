Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
19 motorists arrested for driving under the influence in Donegal over festive period

19 motorists have been arrested in Donegal for driving under the influence over the Christmas and New Year period.

12 drivers were arrested for drink driving and 7 for drug driving over the past two weeks. Six of the arrests occurred between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

A number of other road traffic

related offences have been detected also.

Gardai in Donegal are urging people to make road safety a New Year’s resolution.

Garda Grainne Doherty is calling on people to make road safety a priority in 2024:

Top Stories

burglary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal homeowners warned of rise in distraction burglaries

2 January 2024
Strabane Library
News, Top Stories

Man sustains serious facial injuries during assault in Strabane

2 January 2024
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Number plates stolen from parked car in Muff

2 January 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information on van in connection with theft from Castlefin business

2 January 2024
