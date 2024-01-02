DMRT rescue two walkers from Mount Errigal in treacherous conditions

Two walkers have been rescued from Mount Errigal in some of the worst conditions the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team say they’ve experienced.

The team were tasked shortly before 3pm yesterday afternoon to assist a person who had sustained a lower leg injury descended the mountain.

As daylight faded and temperatures dropped, the casualty was located and their leg stabilised while the other walker was given extra layers and a cas wrap for warmth.

The casualty was transferred to a stretcher as other members of the team arrived with a stretcher wheel.

Due to the rescue helicopter being unavailable, the casualty and other walker were transported to an awaiting ambulance through treacherous wind and sleet conditions.

Both walkers suffered mild hypothermia.