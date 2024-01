Homeowners are warned of an upsurge in distraction burglaries.

While they have been centered in parts further down the country, Gardai in Donegal are warning that there is a possibility those responsible can target any area.

Distraction burglars frequently present themselves as utility workers or Gardai but their only aim is to gain entry to your property.

Garda Grainne Doherty says elderly people are particularly vulnerable: