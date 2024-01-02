Five Donegal debuts in McKenna Cup opener with Armagh

Donegal Manager Jim McGuinness will hand out five senior debuts in Wednesday’s Dr McKenna Cup clash with Armagh in Ballybofey.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have full match commentary on Highland from the 7.30pm start in Ballybofey in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny.

Naomh Conaill duo Finbarr Roarty and Kevin McGettigan will be in the corners of the full back line.

St Eunans Ciaran Moore is named at 7, Na Rossa’s Oisin Caulfield is in the half forward line and Four Masters Senan Carr will wear 15.

Ryan McHugh and Aaron Doherty will play their first game in eighteen months having missed last season.

The Orchard County are set to field their under 20 team in the competition.

The game will be Jim McGuinness’s first competitive fixture in charge since the All Ireland Final in September 2014.

Kilcar’s Patrick McBrearty will captain the side.