Gardai are seeking information on a grey/ silver coloured transit van in connection with a theft from a business premises in Castlefin in recent weeks.

Two industrial sized wheelie bins were stolen from the property on the Urney Road in Cloughfin between 2:30pm and 5pm on Sunday December 17th.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or who has dash cam footage of the transit van is urged to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.