Investigations are continuing into a weekend hit and run in Letterkenny.

A dark coloured saloon style car is said to have fled the scene of the two car collision on the Ramelton Road on Saturday shortly after 9:40pm.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Gardai are seeking dash cam footage from anyone who travelled in the area of the Ramelton Road/Polestar roundabout between 9.30pm and 10pm on the date in question.