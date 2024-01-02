Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

McGonigle departs Derry for Coleriane

Jamie McGonigle has left Derry City and joined Irish League side Coleriane on a three-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The striker returns to The Showgrounds for a second spell after previously amassing 179 appearances and scoring 65 times in the process.

McGonigle was part of the Coleraine team who won the Irish Cup in 2018 and he was named in the NIFWA Team of the Year in that very same campaign.

In 2019, the Dungiven native would sign for Crusaders before moving to Derry City in June 2021.

The 27-year old made 92 appearances at the Brandywell, netting 28 times for the Candystripes and taking an FAI Cup winners medal last year where he scored in the final.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ours To Protect Play Back new
Playback, Top Stories

Ours To Protect – Recycling After Christmas 02/01/2024

2 January 2024
tax
News, Top Stories

New tax changes in effect

2 January 2024
Vape
News, Top Stories

Rise in new electric cars in Donegal for 2023

2 January 2024
grainne garda slot
Playback

Community Garda Information with Garda Grainne Doherty

2 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Ours To Protect Play Back new
Playback, Top Stories

Ours To Protect – Recycling After Christmas 02/01/2024

2 January 2024
tax
News, Top Stories

New tax changes in effect

2 January 2024
Vape
News, Top Stories

Rise in new electric cars in Donegal for 2023

2 January 2024
grainne garda slot
Playback

Community Garda Information with Garda Grainne Doherty

2 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 January 2024
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

North’s Victims Commissioner warns future generations will inherit trauma of Troubles

2 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube