McGonigle departs Derry for Coleriane

Jamie McGonigle has left Derry City and joined Irish League side Coleriane on a three-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The striker returns to The Showgrounds for a second spell after previously amassing 179 appearances and scoring 65 times in the process.

McGonigle was part of the Coleraine team who won the Irish Cup in 2018 and he was named in the NIFWA Team of the Year in that very same campaign.

In 2019, the Dungiven native would sign for Crusaders before moving to Derry City in June 2021.

The 27-year old made 92 appearances at the Brandywell, netting 28 times for the Candystripes and taking an FAI Cup winners medal last year where he scored in the final.