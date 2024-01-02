Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
North’s Victims Commissioner warns future generations will inherit trauma of Troubles

The North’s Victims Commissioner has warned future generations will inherit the trauma of the Troubles if legacy issues aren’t addressed.

The statement was part of a proposal for a compensation scheme for victim’s families.

The advice paper suggests that all victims families – including paramilitaries – would get a once off payment of over 11,000 euro.

More than 3,000 people were killed in the Troubles between the 60s and 90s.

The North’s Victims Commissioner Ian Jeffers said he believes the idea “will be contentious” and said that he understands that some will have issue that all victims families would be included in such a scheme.

Mr Jeffers leaves the role on Friday after two years – however with the impasse at Stormont – its unknown if there will be a replacement appointed.

