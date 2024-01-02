Ours To Protect – Recycling After Christmas 02/01/2024

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.
Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.
Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’
This week Donna-Marie spoke with Theresa Gallen, Manager of TT Childcare and Cllr. Niamh Kennedy about ways to recycle Christmas waste.
Did you know?
You can recycle glass, cans & mince pie foils at zero cost – keeping your bins cleared for other waste!
Plain wrapping paper can be recycled – sparkly paper cannot (Bryson Recycling)
You can recycle your natural Christmas Tree for free with Donegal County Council! > https://www.donegalcoco.ie/services/environment/christmas/christmastreerecycling/
Why it’s important!
Ireland was expected to generate over 100-thousand tonnes of packaging waste this Christmas – a 4% increase on last year.
Junk Art is recommended by Aistear to broaden their imaginations and is a form of creative play – Aistear: the Early Childhood Curriculum Framework, NCCA 2009
Glass is 100% recyclable. When you recycle a bottle it will completely re-enter the circular economy. In landfill it can take 1 million years to break down – https://www.roadrunnerwm.com/blog/decomposition-clock
Learn more:
Christmas tree recycling points – https://www.donegalcoco.ie/media/donegalcountyc/environment/pdfs/DCC%20Christmas%20Tree%20Recycling%202024.pdf
Bryson Recycling locations and hours – https://www.brysonrecycling.org/donegal-recycling-centres/
What is Junk Art? – https://playfulclassroom.wixsite.com/home/post/aistear-junk-art
Bottle bank locations Donegal – https://www.donegalcoco.ie/services/environment/bring%20banks/
