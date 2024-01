Last year saw a rise of 28% in new electric car registrations in Donegal.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry have released their official new vehicle registrations statistics for 2023.

There was a marginal increase in new car registrations in the county with a total of 2573 – 305 of those reported to be electric.

Meanwhile nationally there were 121,850 new car registrations in 2023 with a 45% rise in those that were electric.