A bereavement charity is reaching out to parent who lost a child to reach out.

Anam Cara, a support service organisation for bereaved parents will hold a meeting next Thursday, in The Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny at 7:15pm.

All bereaved parents from the Donegal area are welcome.

Anam Cara can be contacted on 085 2888888 or by email info@anamcara.ie.