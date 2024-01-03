Business Matters: Ep 176, Toni Forrester – Letterkenny Chamber

On this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore speaks with Toni Forrester, Chief Executive Officer of Letterkenny Chamber.

Founded in 1965, the chamber will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year and plays a significant role in fostering business development and promoting opportunities to create a thriving business environment.

The chamber has grown considerably and now has more than 300 members, not just in Letterkenny but in other parts of the county too.

In this week’s episode, Toni reflects on 2023, looks ahead to 2024 and is upbeat about the future for Donegal’s largest town.

