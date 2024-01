Holders Donegal will play Derry this weekend in the Conor McGurk Cup.

Derry seen off Armagh on Tuesday evening in Owenbeg by 2-22 to 2-17.

Saturday’s game between the two north west counties will be at the GAA Centre in Convoy starting at 1.30pm.

In another game in the McGurk Cup last night, Tyrone lost in Garvaghey to Antrim gong down 3-23 to 4-14.

Antrim progress to play University Ulster at the weekend.