Easy win for Donegal in Dr. McKenna Cup opener against understrength Armagh

The Donegal team that lined out against Armagh in their Dr. McKenna Cup 2024 opener against Armagh at MacCumhaill Park

A crowd of around 4,000 flocked to MacCumhaill Park to see Jim McGuinness’ first competitive game in charge since taking over the Donegal senior managerial reins for a second time, but their Dr. McKenna Cup Section A Round 1 game against Armagh was a rather one-sided affair as they ran out victors on a final scoreline of 3-16 to 1-6.

McGuinness’ starting line-up saw five senior debutants, but it was the experienced Michael Langan – the man of the match – who set them on their way to victory over what was essentially an under-20 Armagh outfit.

Langan banged in a second minute goal and contributed 1-3 in the first half, at the end of which the home team led by 2-6 to 1-3 with debutant Kevin McGettigan getting the second goal for Donegal.

Oisin Gallen added a third goal at the start of the second half and by the mid-point of the half they led by 3-12 to 1-4, and the result was never in any doubt.

Elsewhere in the competition on the opening night, Cavan lost by 0-15 to 1-10  at home to Derry in Section B while in Section C Monaghan beat Antrim 1-15 to 0-13 in Castleblayney.

Next up for Donegal is a trip to Healy Park in Omagh to face great rivals Tyrone at 1.00 pm on Sunday.

