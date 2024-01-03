Easy win for Donegal in Dr. McKenna Cup opener against understrength Armagh

A crowd of around 4,000 flocked to MacCumhaill Park to see Jim McGuinness’ first competitive game in charge since taking over the Donegal senior managerial reins for a second time, but their Dr. McKenna Cup Section A Round 1 game against Armagh was a rather one-sided affair as they ran out victors on a final scoreline of 3-16 to 1-6.

McGuinness’ starting line-up saw five senior debutants, but it was the experienced Michael Langan – the man of the match – who set them on their way to victory over what was essentially an under-20 Armagh outfit.

Langan banged in a second minute goal and contributed 1-3 in the first half, at the end of which the home team led by 2-6 to 1-3 with debutant Kevin McGettigan getting the second goal for Donegal.

Oisin Gallen added a third goal at the start of the second half and by the mid-point of the half they led by 3-12 to 1-4, and the result was never in any doubt.

Elsewhere in the competition on the opening night, Cavan lost by 0-15 to 1-10 at home to Derry in Section B while in Section C Monaghan beat Antrim 1-15 to 0-13 in Castleblayney.

Next up for Donegal is a trip to Healy Park in Omagh to face great rivals Tyrone at 1.00 pm on Sunday.