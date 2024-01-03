GAA: McGuinness and McBrearty reaction following Dr. McKenna Cup win

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness felt their Dr. McKenna Cup opener against an understrength Armagh side was a “really good” workout for his side.

In his first competitive game in charge since his return, McGuinness saw his side win by 3-16 to 1-6 at MacCumhaill Park in their Section A fixture.

He spoke with Oisin Kelly after the game.

Meanwhile, Donegal captain Patrick McBrearty felt there was a “bit of a buzz back” as around 4,000 people came to watch the start of the new Jim McGuinness era.

McBrearty felt that it was a good run out and an opportunity for young players to get some game time.

He also gave his thoughts to Oisin Kelly following the match.