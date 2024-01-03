Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

GAA: McGuinness and McBrearty reaction following Dr. McKenna Cup win

 

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness after the Dr. McKenna Cup win over Armagh

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness felt their Dr. McKenna Cup opener against an understrength Armagh side was a “really good” workout for his side.

In his first competitive game in charge since his return, McGuinness saw his side win by 3-16 to 1-6 at MacCumhaill Park in their Section A fixture.

He spoke with Oisin Kelly after the game.

Meanwhile, Donegal captain Patrick McBrearty felt there was a “bit of a buzz back” as around 4,000 people came to watch the start of the new Jim McGuinness era.

McBrearty felt that it was a good run out and an opportunity for young players to get some game time.

He also gave his thoughts to Oisin Kelly following the match.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday January 3rd

3 January 2024
ballybofey stranorlar (2)
News, Top Stories

Ballybofey traffic lights out of order

3 January 2024
Ballybofey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hope remains for Ballybofey-Stranorlar Bypass

3 January 2024
Electricity
News, Audio, Top Stories

Potential price war in electricity market following latest price slash

3 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday January 3rd

3 January 2024
ballybofey stranorlar (2)
News, Top Stories

Ballybofey traffic lights out of order

3 January 2024
Ballybofey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hope remains for Ballybofey-Stranorlar Bypass

3 January 2024
Electricity
News, Audio, Top Stories

Potential price war in electricity market following latest price slash

3 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 January 2024
donegaltown1
News, Audio, Top Stories

One-way system strangling businesses in Donegal Town – Pauric Kennedy

3 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube