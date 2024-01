Hope remains that the Ballybofey-Stranorlar Bypass will get over the line.

Members of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District held what has been described as a positive meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland in recent weeks.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Martin Harley says in the coming months, he along with fellow Councillors in the MD will be working to ensure the East of the county receives an equal share of funding: