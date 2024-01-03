New faces in Derry line up for McKenna Cup opener

Derry boss Mickey Harte will hand five players debuts in this evening’s clash away to Cavan in the Dr McKenna Cup while six of the team that started last summer’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat have been selected.

Last year’s All-Ireland u-20 hurling captain Jack Cassidy is handed the number one jersey. Patrick McGurk, Diarmuid Baker, Ruairi Forbes and Donncha Gilmore are also set for a first senior appearance at Breffni Park.

Conor McGrogan will play in his first game for Derry since 2017 and Dan Higgins will make his first start since 2021.