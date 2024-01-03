Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

New faces in Derry line up for McKenna Cup opener

Derry boss Mickey Harte will hand five players debuts in this evening’s clash away to Cavan in the Dr McKenna Cup while six of the team that started last summer’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat have been selected.

Last year’s All-Ireland u-20 hurling captain Jack Cassidy is handed the number one jersey. Patrick McGurk, Diarmuid Baker, Ruairi Forbes and Donncha Gilmore are also set for a first senior appearance at Breffni Park.

Conor McGrogan will play in his first game for Derry since 2017 and Dan Higgins will make his first start since 2021.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 January 2024
donegaltown1
News, Audio, Top Stories

One-way system strangling businesses in Donegal Town – Pauric Kennedy

3 January 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public urged to ensure they’re registered for 2024 votes

3 January 2024
Toni Forrester 2
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters: Ep 176, Toni Forrester – Letterkenny Chamber

3 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 January 2024
donegaltown1
News, Audio, Top Stories

One-way system strangling businesses in Donegal Town – Pauric Kennedy

3 January 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public urged to ensure they’re registered for 2024 votes

3 January 2024
Toni Forrester 2
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters: Ep 176, Toni Forrester – Letterkenny Chamber

3 January 2024
elderly-woman-stairs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP calls for tech grants for older people

3 January 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardai confirm investigations ongoing into alleged sexual assault in West Donegal

3 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube