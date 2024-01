Businesses in Donegal Town are being strangled by the recent introduction of a one-way system.

That’s according to the Mayor of Donegal Town.

In November, there were calls for the traffic management plan to be revised as a high volume of traffic was being forced into the Diamond area leading to traffic delays in the locality.

Pauric Kennedy is calling on Donegal County Council to revise the plans.

He says businesses cannot continue to suffer: