Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the front pages, we get an update on work at Portsalon Pier, there is also an update on efforts to improve safety outside Killygordan NS. Later we hear how motorists may have incorrectly got speeding fines passing Magherabeg National School:

Eithne joins Greg to discuss her journey to sobriety which may inspire others, Jillian hasn’t good things to say about hospital food and their are calls for Ireland to join an EU initiative on patents:

Aoife McGill talks new year/new you, Chris is in with the Business News and we discuss concerns over the new traffic system in Donegal Town:

Highland Radio Presenters
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 January 2024
One-way system strangling businesses in Donegal Town – Pauric Kennedy

3 January 2024
Public urged to ensure they’re registered for 2024 votes

3 January 2024
Business Matters: Ep 176, Toni Forrester – Letterkenny Chamber

3 January 2024
