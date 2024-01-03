Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Public meeting next week to discuss Portsalon pier works

A public meeting is being held next week to discuss ongoing works at Portsalon pier.

Works began at the pier in July.

However, there was much concern as it was understood the project needed to be completed by October 31st to ensure funding from the Brexit Adjustment Fund could be drawn down. It’s since been confirmed that funding will be made available to complete the works.

The meeting will get underway on Tuesday at the Stores Bar, Portsalon at 8pm.

Councillor Liam Blaney says an update will be provided:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 January 2024
donegaltown1
News, Audio, Top Stories

One-way system strangling businesses in Donegal Town – Pauric Kennedy

3 January 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public urged to ensure they’re registered for 2024 votes

3 January 2024
Toni Forrester 2
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters: Ep 176, Toni Forrester – Letterkenny Chamber

3 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 January 2024
donegaltown1
News, Audio, Top Stories

One-way system strangling businesses in Donegal Town – Pauric Kennedy

3 January 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public urged to ensure they’re registered for 2024 votes

3 January 2024
Toni Forrester 2
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters: Ep 176, Toni Forrester – Letterkenny Chamber

3 January 2024
elderly-woman-stairs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP calls for tech grants for older people

3 January 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardai confirm investigations ongoing into alleged sexual assault in West Donegal

3 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube