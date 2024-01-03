Public meeting next week to discuss Portsalon pier works

A public meeting is being held next week to discuss ongoing works at Portsalon pier.

Works began at the pier in July.

However, there was much concern as it was understood the project needed to be completed by October 31st to ensure funding from the Brexit Adjustment Fund could be drawn down. It’s since been confirmed that funding will be made available to complete the works.

The meeting will get underway on Tuesday at the Stores Bar, Portsalon at 8pm.

Councillor Liam Blaney says an update will be provided: