European Movement Ireland is urging people to ensure they’re registered for a number of votes this year.

Its CEO Noelle O’Connell says people have a responsibility to participate in the democratic process.

We’ll be going to the polls for two referendums in March, as well as the European and local elections in June.

Noelle is calling on voters to ensure they turn out to cast their ballots to help shape the kind of country and EU they want to live in: