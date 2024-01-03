Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Reaction: Martin McHugh’s verdict on Donegal’s win over weak Armagh side

Match analyst Martin McHugh

Donegal cruised past an understrength and youthful Armagh side in Jim McGuinness’s first competitive game back as Donegal manager.

They were much too strong for what was essentially an Armagh under-20 side and ran out winners by 3-16 (25) to 1-6 (9).

McGuinness used the occasion to give senior competitive debuts to a number of players and emptied the bench in the second half.

Following the final whistle, Highland Radio’s match commentator Oisin Kelly summed up the action while regular match analyst Martin McHugh gave his verdict:

Top Stories

News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday January 3rd

3 January 2024
ballybofey stranorlar (2)
News, Top Stories

Ballybofey traffic lights out of order

3 January 2024
Ballybofey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hope remains for Ballybofey-Stranorlar Bypass

3 January 2024
Electricity
News, Audio, Top Stories

Potential price war in electricity market following latest price slash

3 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 January 2024
donegaltown1
News, Audio, Top Stories

One-way system strangling businesses in Donegal Town – Pauric Kennedy

3 January 2024

