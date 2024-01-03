Reaction: Martin McHugh’s verdict on Donegal’s win over weak Armagh side

Donegal cruised past an understrength and youthful Armagh side in Jim McGuinness’s first competitive game back as Donegal manager.

They were much too strong for what was essentially an Armagh under-20 side and ran out winners by 3-16 (25) to 1-6 (9).

McGuinness used the occasion to give senior competitive debuts to a number of players and emptied the bench in the second half.

Following the final whistle, Highland Radio’s match commentator Oisin Kelly summed up the action while regular match analyst Martin McHugh gave his verdict: