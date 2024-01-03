Refusal to grant planning along N56 continues to hamper efforts to address housing crisis – Cllr McClafferty

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District says the prohibiting of the building of housing on the N56 is hampering efforts to address the housing crisis in Donegal.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says it remains a huge stumbling block in providing much-needed accommodation in the county.

Last year, all members of the Glenties MD presented a case for the overhaul of planning regulations to ensure the survival of rural and Gaeltacht communities.

The refusal of planning permission along the route is said to be one of the main reasons people are being forced to leave the area.

Councillor McClafferty is once again calling on the Office of Planning Regulator to review the current regulations: