UUP leader calls on DUP to end boycott of NI institutions

The leader of the Ulster Unionist Party has called on the DUP to end its boycott of the institutions in Northern Ireland.

The DUP withdrew from the Northern Ireland Executive in early 2022 over concerns with post-Brexit trading conditions.

Assembly elections in May 2022 have been unable to form an executive since.

UUP leader, Doug Beattie says the DUP should work out issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol while power sharing is up and running.

Mr Beattie says his party also didn’t support the protocol, but are willing to work through issues: