Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

UUP leader calls on DUP to end boycott of NI institutions

The leader of the Ulster Unionist Party has called on the DUP to end its boycott of the institutions in Northern Ireland.

The DUP withdrew from the Northern Ireland Executive in early 2022 over concerns with post-Brexit trading conditions.

Assembly elections in May 2022 have been unable to form an executive since.

UUP leader, Doug Beattie says the DUP should work out issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol while power sharing is up and running.

Mr Beattie says his party also didn’t support the protocol, but are willing to work through issues:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Windyhall Car Fire
News, Top Stories

Fire service at scene of car fire in Letterkenny

3 January 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

UUP leader calls on DUP to end boycott of NI institutions

3 January 2024
Naloxone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Naloxone programme to be extended

3 January 2024
N561
News, Audio, Top Stories

Refusal to grant planning along N56 continues to hamper efforts to address housing crisis – Cllr McClafferty

3 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Windyhall Car Fire
News, Top Stories

Fire service at scene of car fire in Letterkenny

3 January 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

UUP leader calls on DUP to end boycott of NI institutions

3 January 2024
Naloxone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Naloxone programme to be extended

3 January 2024
N561
News, Audio, Top Stories

Refusal to grant planning along N56 continues to hamper efforts to address housing crisis – Cllr McClafferty

3 January 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

House prices set to continue to rise in 2024

3 January 2024
Mica House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing and defective block crisis high on Cathaoirleach’s agenda in 2024

3 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube