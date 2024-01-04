Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Eilish and Roisin Flanagan honoured at Sportswoman awards

22/12/2023 – NEWS – Image from the Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year awards presentations in Dublin today. Katie McCabe, the first Republic of Ireland player to captain her country at the Women’s World Cup, has been crowned The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for 2023. Pictured are Róisín and Eilish Flanagan (athletics) from Tyrone. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Two Finn Valley AC members were among those honoured at The Irish Times / Sport Ireland Sportswoman Awards which took place in the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin recently.

Not only are Eilish and Roisin Flanagan’s identical twins, but they also finished with identical times at the 2022 European Cross Country Championships at La Madria Park in Italy.

Eilish was given the nod by a nose for 11th place with Roisin in 12th. The superb performance of the Tyrone pair, along with team members Mary Mulhare, Ann Marie McGlynn, Aoibhe Richardson and Michelle Finn helped Ireland to a bronze medal.

For their efforts, the Flanagans were named the joint winners of the Sportswoman of the Month award for December (2022).

Arsenal star Katie McCabe, the first Republic of Ireland soccer player to captain her country at the Women’s World Cup, was crowned The Irish Times / Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for 2023.

This year’s Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award went to former rugby player Fiona Coghlan who captained Ireland to the Grand Slam and the country’s first women’s Six Nations championship in 2013.

Monthly Award Winners

December 2022
Eilish and Roisin Flanagan – Athletics

January 2023
Rhasidat Adeleke – Athletics

February 2023
Orla Prendergast – Cricket

March 2023
Rachael Blackmore – Horse Racing

April 2023
Thammy Nguyen – Weightlifting

May 2023
Lucy Mulhall – Rugby

June 2023
Leona Maguire – Golf

July 2023

Katie McCabe – Soccer

August 2023
Katie-George Dunlevy – Cycling

September 2023
Ciara Mageean – Athletics

Siobhán McCrohan – Rowing

October 2023
Mona McSharry – Swimming

November2023
Katie Taylor – Boxing

