Eilish and Roisin Flanagan honoured at Sportswoman awards

Two Finn Valley AC members were among those honoured at The Irish Times / Sport Ireland Sportswoman Awards which took place in the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin recently.
Not only are Eilish and Roisin Flanagan’s identical twins, but they also finished with identical times at the 2022 European Cross Country Championships at La Madria Park in Italy.
Eilish was given the nod by a nose for 11th place with Roisin in 12th. The superb performance of the Tyrone pair, along with team members Mary Mulhare, Ann Marie McGlynn, Aoibhe Richardson and Michelle Finn helped Ireland to a bronze medal.
For their efforts, the Flanagans were named the joint winners of the Sportswoman of the Month award for December (2022).
Arsenal star Katie McCabe, the first Republic of Ireland soccer player to captain her country at the Women’s World Cup, was crowned The Irish Times / Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for 2023.
This year’s Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award went to former rugby player Fiona Coghlan who captained Ireland to the Grand Slam and the country’s first women’s Six Nations championship in 2013.
Monthly Award Winners
December 2022
Eilish and Roisin Flanagan – Athletics
January 2023
Rhasidat Adeleke – Athletics
February 2023
Orla Prendergast – Cricket
March 2023
Rachael Blackmore – Horse Racing
April 2023
Thammy Nguyen – Weightlifting
May 2023
Lucy Mulhall – Rugby
June 2023
Leona Maguire – Golf
July 2023
Katie McCabe – Soccer
August 2023
Katie-George Dunlevy – Cycling
September 2023
Ciara Mageean – Athletics
Siobhán McCrohan – Rowing
October 2023
Mona McSharry – Swimming
November2023
Katie Taylor – Boxing