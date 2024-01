A Donegal Deputy says the Government’s failure to deliver affordable homes in the county is making the housing crisis worse.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has been responding to the latest Daft.ie report which this week, revealed that the house prices in Donegal continue to rise.

The average cost of a second hand home in the county in the last quarter of 2023 was almost €220,000.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the housing crisis is an emergency which he believes Government is turning a blind eye to: