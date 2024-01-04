Further calls on Health Minister to act on proposed hospital parking charge cap

Sinn Fein has called on the Minister for Health to urgently address the proposed cap on hospital parking charges.

The Irish Cancer Society yesterday hit out at reports that measures to help ease the financial cost on patients and visitors will be further delayed despite being first examined 5 years ago.

Reducing parking costs was a key promise in the Programme for Government, with initial recommendations suggesting fees should be capped at 10 euro per day.

David Cullinane is Sinn Fein’s Health spokesperson and says some people can’t wait for another review to be completed: