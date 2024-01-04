Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, Greg is joined by MEP Chris McManus who is working on legislation to protect the use of cash, SIPTU’s Martin O’Rourke discusses changes to employment law, listeners talk of the importance of businesses accepting cash and there is an update on public access to An Grianan fort:

Chef Gary O’Hanlon queries why more businesses aren’t protesting the high cost of trading, listener Jimmy discusses how his acquired nut allergy effects his life and Donegal darter Alex Hughes chats about last night’s Word Darts Championship Final:

Derry GP Dr Tom Black discusses his newly adopted public/private hybrid model, we discuss the NCT failure rate, Lisa Home from MAG discusses a double standard that has emerged in repairing public and private housing and Dr Anthony Breslin has some public health advice:

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Student doctors and nurses to get subsidised studies in NI

4 January 2024
lisa hone mag
News, Audio, Top Stories

MAG points points out ‘double standard’ in DCB building regulations ruling

4 January 2024
police
News

Wheelie bins stolen from business premises in Artigarvan

4 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 January 2024
