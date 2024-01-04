Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Property damaged in arson attack on Buncrana Road

Investigations are continuing into an arson attack on a house under construction in Derry.

Significant damage was caused to the property that was set alight at around 2:30am this morning on the Buncrana Road.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze. They believe the fire was deliberately.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity, or who has information which may assist the investigation to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.

