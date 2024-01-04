Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Student doctors and nurses to get subsidised studies in NI

Student doctors and nurses will be subsidised to study in Northern Ireland in a new drive to get more medics into the HSE.

They’ll be exempt from paying the much higher fees students in the North face.

UK students pay over €10,000 a year in tuition fees for medical universities.

However, as part of the arrangement, students will pay a €3,000 euro fee, with the State covering the rest of the tuition cost.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says the initiative should result in more people working in our health service:

