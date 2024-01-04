Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

“This is the best place to blood new players”- Mickey Harte on Dr. McKenna Cup

 

As Derry kicked off their Dr. McKenna Cup defence at Kingspan Breffni in Section B, they defeated a determined Cavan team by a margin of two points, 0-15 to 1-10. The result was overseen by new manager Mickey Harte. Derry led by 0–7 to 0–4 at the break.

Seven minutes into the second half, Cavan led 1-6 to 0-8 thanks to a goal from Gerard Smith. Derry battled back to be in front, but in the closing stages, there was only a point between the county’s until Paddy Lynch and Shane McGuigan’s late scores sealed the victory for Oak Leaf County.

When manager Mickey Harte was asked about the performances of new players last night, he said that with so many players “unavailable,” this competition is “the best place to blood new players.”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Crash Barriers
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council warned safety measures are needed at dangerous Churchill junction before it’s too late

4 January 2024
Donegal Beach
News, Top Stories

DCC opens Development Fund Initiative 2024

4 January 2024
sti test 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

10,000 free STI testing kits ordered every month from HSE

4 January 2024
Park Parking
News, Audio, Top Stories

Further calls on Health Minister to act on proposed hospital parking charge cap

4 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Crash Barriers
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council warned safety measures are needed at dangerous Churchill junction before it’s too late

4 January 2024
Donegal Beach
News, Top Stories

DCC opens Development Fund Initiative 2024

4 January 2024
sti test 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

10,000 free STI testing kits ordered every month from HSE

4 January 2024
Park Parking
News, Audio, Top Stories

Further calls on Health Minister to act on proposed hospital parking charge cap

4 January 2024
College
News, Audio, Top Stories

College students to benefit from increase in maintenance grant

4 January 2024
ATU Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

It’s vital Killybegs campus grows within the ATU – Deputy Pringle

4 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube