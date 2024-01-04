“This is the best place to blood new players”- Mickey Harte on Dr. McKenna Cup

As Derry kicked off their Dr. McKenna Cup defence at Kingspan Breffni in Section B, they defeated a determined Cavan team by a margin of two points, 0-15 to 1-10. The result was overseen by new manager Mickey Harte. Derry led by 0–7 to 0–4 at the break.

Seven minutes into the second half, Cavan led 1-6 to 0-8 thanks to a goal from Gerard Smith. Derry battled back to be in front, but in the closing stages, there was only a point between the county’s until Paddy Lynch and Shane McGuigan’s late scores sealed the victory for Oak Leaf County.

When manager Mickey Harte was asked about the performances of new players last night, he said that with so many players “unavailable,” this competition is “the best place to blood new players.”.