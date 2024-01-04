Three Donegal players make the switch to Dergview

North West side Dergview have added three Donegal players to their squad with the January transfer window in full swing.

The NIFL Championship club has announced the addition of Damien Duffy, Ronan McKinley, and Gabriel Aduaka to their roster.

Midfielder Duffy moves from Finn Harps after making 12 appearances and scoring one goal in the First Division last season.

Former Irish underage international Mckinley joins from Donegal League Premier Division side Kildrum Tigers. The midfielder had recent spells at Derry City and Ballinamallard.