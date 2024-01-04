Wind and Sunshine records set at Malin Head in 2023 as Met Eireann predicts warming will continue

Warmest year on record by a large margin, above average rainfall

The first half of January was mild, wet and often windy. The second half was much drier, with high pressure dominating. High pressure continued to dominate through February, which brought very mild and very dry conditions. Storm Otto passed to the north of Ireland on Friday 17th. March was unusually wet and dull (the wettest March on record for Ireland) with low pressure to the southwest dominating. April was mild and changeable. Atlantic low pressure and Scandinavian high pressure brought some dry periods and some wet periods. Storm Noa crossed the country on Wednesday 12th. May was warm, dry and calm as a blocking area of high pressure settled just to the north of Ireland. June was very warm (the warmest June on record in Ireland). High pressure initially brought dry and sunny conditions, before a warm and humid air mass brought periods of intense thunderstorm activity. July was very wet, cool and dull (the wettest July on record in Ireland) as Ireland lay on the cooler northern side of the jet stream and Atlantic low pressure systems dominated. Low pressure continued to dominate through August. Two named storms, storm Antoni on Saturday 5th and storm Betty on Friday 18th were the significant weather events of the month. September brought early heatwaves with record maximum September temperatures in places, followed by numerous heavy rainfall events including storm Agnes on the 27th. October brought further maximum monthly temperature records early, followed by record high October rainfall in the South. Storm Babet brought high rainfall totals between Wednesday 18th and Friday 20th. November was mild overall with a cold finish. It was wet in the Northwest, dry in the Southeast and storm Debi crossed the country on Monday 13th. December started cold but the month was very mild overall with above average rainfall. Storm Erin and storm Fergus crossed the country on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th. Storm Gerrit and storm Geraldine brought further wet and windy weather towards the end of the year.

Rainfall: Above average at most stations

The majority of annual rainfall totals were above their 1981-2010 Long-Term Average (LTA). Percentage of annual rainfall values ranged from 96% (annual rainfall total of 1198.5 mm) at Finner, Co Donegal to 134% (annual rainfall total of 1306.5 mm) at Roche’s Point, Co Cork. Annual rainfall totals ranged from 870.0 mm (115% of its LTA) at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin to 1944.6 mm (125% of its LTA) at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry (its wettest year since 2009). The year’s wettest day was also recorded at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry with 74.0 mm on Friday 18th August during storm Betty. The number of rain days ranged from 212 days at Phoenix Park, Co Dublin to 283 days at Knock Airport, Co Mayo. The number of wet days* ranged from 142 days at Phoenix Park, Co Dublin to 227 days at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry. The number of very wet days* ranged from 22 days at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin to 69 days at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry. It was the wettest year on record at Athenry, Co Galway with 1590.2 mm (133% of its LTA) (since it’s station’s records began 12 years ago). It was the wettest year since 2002 at Dublin Airport, Co Dublin with 1001.2 mm (132% of its LTA). It was the wettest year since 2008 at Phoenix Park, Co Dublin with 961.4 mm (124% of its LTA). It was the wettest year since 2009 at Cork Airport, Co Cork with 1527.3 mm (124% of its LTA), Sherkin Island, Co Cork with 1377.7 mm (116% of its LTA), Dunsany, Co Meath with 1048.2 mm (121% of its LTA) and Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford with 1295.3 mm (122% of its LTA). There were 67 separate dry periods (absolute droughts*, partial droughts* and dry spells*) observed in Ireland during 2023, all of which occurred between January and June. Of these 34 were dry spells at 25 stations, 24 were absolute droughts at 24 stations and 9 were partial droughts at seven stations.

Temperature: Above average everywhere, warmest year on record by a large margin

Overall (using the Island of Ireland dataset*), 2023’s average shaded air temperature in Ireland is provisionally 11.20 °C, which is 1.65°C above the 1961-1990 LTA. This makes 2023 the second consecutive warmest year on record, 0.38 °C warmer than 2022 the previous warmest year.

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their annual LTA. Deviations from mean air temperature for the year ranged from 0.7 °C at both Markree, Co Sligo (10.4 °C mean temperature) and Sherkin Island, Co Cork (11.9 °C mean temperature) to 1.5 °C at Phoenix Park, Co Dublin (11.2 °C mean temperature). Mean temperatures for the year ranged from 9.9 °C (1.4 °C above its LTA) at Knock Airport, Co Mayo (its warmest year on record (22 years)) to 12.0 °C (1.1 °C above its LTA) at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry (its warmest year on record (83 years)). The year’s lowest temperatures were recorded on Tuesday 17th January with the lowest air minimum of -7.0 °C reported at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon and the lowest grass minimum of -11.7 °C reported at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan. The highest maximum was reported on Tuesday 13th June at Oak Park, Co Carlow with a temperature of 28.8 °C. All stations reported air and ground frost during the year. The number of days with ground frost ranged from 19 days at Sherkin Island, Co Cork to 120 days at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon. The number of days with air frost ranged from 1 day at both Sherkin Island, Co Cork and Roche’s Point, Co Cork to 47 days at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon. It was the warmest year on record at 21 stations (record lengths between 10 and 83 years). Eighteen stations had their highest mean maximum temperature on record and twenty-four stations had their highest mean minimum temperature on record. Heatwave* conditions were reported at four stations between Monday 4th and Saturday 9th September lasting between 5 and 6 days.

Sunshine: Sunniest in the East

All available sunshine totals were above their LTA. Percentage of annual sunshine values were 106% at both Shannon Airport, Co Clare (annual sunshine total of 1383.9 hours) and Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin (annual sunshine total of 1456.4 hours). Annual sunshine totals ranged from 1162.1 hours (No LTA comparison*) at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry to 1467.6 hours (No LTA comparison*) at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford. The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this year was 16.0 hours at Malin Head, Co Donegal on Tuesday 30th May, Friday 9th Jun and Thursday 15th Jun. The number of dull days* ranged from 75 days at Dublin Airport to 115 days at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.